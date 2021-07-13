The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday deferred, to July 20, its judgment on the plea by Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari over the sensational Loni assault case.

Maheshwari had filed a plea before the high court on July 8, appealing for quashing of a notice issued by UP Police summoning him to the state for the investigation. He also contended that there is a “hidden agenda” in the process of summoning him.

He also maintained that the notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC was without the sanction of law and without jurisdiction.

It was expected that the court would dictate the order on Tuesday but Justice G. Narendar has deferred it.

Maheshwari was booked, along with others, after a communally sensitive video showing an elderly Muslim man being beaten up in Loni region of UP’s Ghaziabad district was uploaded.

On June 24, the Court had restrained the Uttar Pradesh police from taking coercive action against Maheshwari, pursuant to the notice issued to him und

The interim order passed by the High Court came to be challenged by the Police before the Supreme Court. However, the matter is yet to be taken up for

The Twitter employee was asked by the UP Police to appear before Loni Border Police Station in relation to the investigation on the Ghaziabad video issue. The notice under section 41A was issued following a notice issued to him on June 17, under section 160 of CrPC, calling upon him to appear before police to record statement as a witness in the case.

Senior Advocate C V Nagesh appearing for the petitioner submitted that “Section 41A notice is a fallout to the Section 160 Crpc notice which lacks sanction of law. The contents of notice of section 41A would indicate that it is an act of intimidation/threat.”

He added there is a proverbial saying “If Mohammed can’t go to the mountain, mountain has to come to Mohammed.” Thus, a police officer has to come to Bengaluru to investigate the matter under section 160 CrPC as Maheshwari is a resident of Bengaluru.

(With IANS inputs)