Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Inaugurate CPA Conference in Dharamshala Today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone-II today in Tapovan, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, a statement from his office said on Monday.

Advertisement

The conference, themed “Good Governance in the Digital Era: Managing Resources, Defending Democracy, and Embracing Innovation,” aims to strengthen democratic institutions, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to governance and legislative functioning.

Advertisement

Representatives from the legislative assemblies of Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir will attend the conference.

During his address, Speaker Birla is expected to inspire state legislatures to enhance the efficiency and transparency of legislative work.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will preside over the valedictory session on Tuesday at 3 pm.

With over 178 delegates attending, this event marks a significant milestone for the state of Himachal Pradesh and the town of Dharamshala, the statement said.