Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates 21st CPA Zone III Conference in Aizawl

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday inaugurated the 21st Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Zone III Conference at the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Complex in Aizawl.

The conference brought together key parliamentary leaders from the northeastern region, including Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The event was also attended by nine presiding officers from the legislatures of the northeastern states.

Themed “Fostering Legislative Sanctity,” the conference is set to focus on maintaining the decorum, integrity, and transparency of legislative bodies, which are essential pillars for a functioning democracy.

Key sub-themes on the agenda include the integration of the Northeast region into the India-ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation and strategic planning through the potential merger of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Addressing the conference, Birla emphasised the role of legislative bodies in addressing public expectations and fostering socio-economic change through dialogue and productive lawmaking.

“Our legislative institutions need to be people-centric, result-driven, and future-oriented. Leveraging digital technology and increasing public participation will help create impactful policies for the welfare of the people,” he said.

The conference is part of an ongoing series aimed at strengthening democratic governance in the Northeast. This year marks the 21st such regional conference organised by CPA Zone III, continuing efforts since 1997 to deepen democratic processes in the region.

Since its inception in 1911, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has worked to uphold democratic governance across the Commonwealth, with over 180 member legislatures. CPA Zone III, covering the Northeastern states of India, has been instrumental in fostering democratic dialogue and legislative engagement.

The conference also highlighted the Act East Policy, which aims to position the Northeast as a strategic trade centre, further aligning with India’s foreign policy ambitions to strengthen economic ties with ASEAN countries.