A day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, at an all-party meeting, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured all MPs of solutions to all parliamentary matters.

The Speaker assured all leaders that all members will be given adequate opportunities for discussion on issues of public interest and appealed to them to cooperate with the Chair in the smooth conduct of the House.

Lauding the leaders for their support during the last five sessions, Birla appealed to them to continue the cooperation during the Monsoon Session also.

Birla informed that an app is being developed which will be a ‘One Stop Solution’ for all parliamentary matters. He told the that he has requested leaders of parties in Lok Sabha to respect the sanctity and dignity of the House and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings of the House.

He further added that the House represents the collective will and aspirations of the country and it is the responsibility of the members to voice the concerns of the people they represent amid the decorum and rules of the House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha, will commence from July 19 and subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13.

…With IANS inputs