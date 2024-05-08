Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh calls it protectors Vs devourers of constitution

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the Lok Sabha elections are a battle between the protectors and the destroyers of the Constitution.

He said, “On the one side there are those people who want to abolish the Constitution and reservations, as these people want to change the Constitution, but now public will remove them for hatching such conspiracy.”

He said the public would wash them (the BJP) away by voting in this Lok Sabha election. He has been in the government for 10 years, but everything they say is false.

Describing the Constitution as a lifesaver, Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a public meeting organised at Lakhpeda ground in Sandi, said this election is like the churning of the ocean.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given us rights in the Constitution. The Constitution gives us respect, jobs and reservation. Farmers were promised that their income would be doubled. Income did not double, but prices ranging from diesel to pesticides doubled. Farmers are preparing the crops, but are not getting fair price. Farmers were cheated even in the name of loan waiver,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP was talking about waiving off the loans of such people whose loans are more than Rs 5 crore. The SP chief assured that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, they would waive off farmers’ loans worth about Rs 16,000 crore and would make a law to provide minimum support price.

He said the youth were also deceived. Rather than giving employment to them they were cheated. Describing Agniveer scheme as a half-finished job, he said if he comes to power, the system would end.

“BJP has ruined not only the jobs but also one-third of the lives of the youth. The future of 60 lakh children is in dark,” he said.

Referring to the anti-coronavirus vaccine, he said everyone was forcibly vaccinated. It is heard that the people of Delhi got the photos removed from the certificates that were made of vaccination. One engine of the double-engine government is not visible in the hoarding,” he alleged.