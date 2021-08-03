Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opp protest

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Tuesday following ruckus and uproar by the Opposition over Pegasus snooping allegations and farm laws.

This lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till noon on Tuesday amid protests demanding discussion over Pegasus issue and farm laws.

As the Question Hour relating to the agriculture and farmers’ welfare was in progress, Speaker Om Birla asked protesting members to raise farmer-related queries in the House.

“I wanted you to question the Minister with regard to the farmer welfare, but you are engaging in sloganeering which is not acceptable,” Speaker Birla said.

However members of the opposition continued to fulminate and shout slogans following which Birla adjourned the House for about 20 minutes till 12 noon.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Pegasus issue.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to end on 13 August.