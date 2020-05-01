As the Government finalised the list of containment zones ahead of the expiration of the lockdown on May 3, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday termed the imposition of shutdown as a “speed-breaker” in terms of the rising Coronavirus cases.

“People will turn around and say, what was the use of the lockdown even if cases are still rising. I see it as a speed-breaker in terms of cases, or as the Singaporean PM calls it, a circuit-breaker, so consider it as that,” Thackeray said in an address to the state on the COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Coronavirus cases with 10,498 infections and 459 deaths, also has the largest number of ‘Red Zones’ – 14 districts – among all states.

The chief minister said that “80 per cent patients of Coronavirus are asymptomatic” in his state.

“We have identified some places as containment zones and quarantined some people. The growing cases are in those areas. Fortunately, of the entire count, if you see around 80 per cent are asymptomatic,” he said.

He further noted that the state has been divided into red, orange and green zones by the Centre and added that reopening of districts after May 3 will be in accordance to the division in categories.

Although Uddhav Thackeray assured of giving relaxations after May 3 on the basis of the condition of specific areas, he urged the people to be cautious and co-operate with the government so that whatever improvement the state has achieved during the lockdown is not lost.

He also warned against a rushed reopening of the state as it might lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. “We are taking gradual and cautious steps towards reopening the state, but if we did it in a hurry, it would negate all that we have achieved so far,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Uddhav Thackeray further said that the state is taking assistance from the AYUSH Ministry to treat COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and added that “Municipal, state and private doctors are all in touch with the state medical task force”.

Suggesting a staggered movement of migrant workers, Thackeray said people who have been given permission to go back to their hometowns should do so patiently and not all at once failing to which lead to denial of the permission.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government will not halt agricultural activities in the state, the chief minister said. “We are gradually opening the state up,” he added.

He further asked people not to panic over COVID-19 coronavirus infection stating that it is only about starting the treatment on time.

“Few-days old babies to 83-years-old people have recovered and gone home. People on ventilators have also recovered well,” he said in an encouraging message.

India, today morning, recorded the biggest single-day spike 1,993 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 35,043 including 1,147 deaths.