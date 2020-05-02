The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order on Friday according to which the duration of the countrywide lockdown had been further extending for a further period of two weeks w.e.f. May 4, 2020 till May 17, 2020.

The decision was taken after a comprehensive review of the lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 situation in the country.

With an aim to clear the doubts and confusion among the masses about the lockdown, relaxation and related issues the Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a clarification regarding the movement of persons and vehicles in ‘Orange Zones’ during the two-week lockdown extension, with effect from May 4, 2020.

The clarification shared via a tweet reads: In order to remove confusion regarding the movement of persons and vehicles in orange zones, this clarification has been issued, as below:

In the Orange Zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited.

Two other activities have been allowed with restrictions:

Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheeler vehicles.

All other activities are allowed in the Orange Zones, without any restrictions.

However, States/UTs based on their assessment and priorities may choose to permit a lesser number of activities.

Meanwhile, the announcement of lockdown extension came hours after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Government finalising the list of containment zones and dividing the states and districts into different categories according to the COVID-19 situation in these areas.

As per the list, 130 districts fall under the Red Zone, 284 in the Orange Zone and 319 in Green Zone.

After consulting the state governments and the chief secretaries of the states, the health ministry has decided to put all metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, in the Red Zone. The Red Zone cities also include Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Also, the Centre has allowed the movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and others stranded at various places due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown that is in place to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.