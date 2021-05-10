Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the lockdown in all 20 districts by 7 days till 17 May. This might help to control further spread of the virus.

An official spokesman said that the extended lockdown will be strict and the number of guests in marriage ceremonies has been reduced to 25.

According to the new Covid-19 guidelines, only essential services will be allowed to operate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The week-long lockdown announced earlier was to end on 10 May at 7 am and it has now been extended till 17 May.

Normal life remained affected as the lockdown entered the 11th day on Sunday. Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads. Security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricade to prevent the movement of people.

Meanwhile, police has arrested 106 persons in Kashmir for violating the curfew restrictions. 29 vehicles have been seized.