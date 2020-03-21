As the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country including Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday the government will “consider a lockdown of the national capital if required”.

He, however, said such a situation has not arised yet.

In his first digital press briefing on COVID-19, Kejriwal said no gathering of more than five people will be allowed in Delhi and where it is unavoidable, the people have been asked to maintain a distance of one metre.

According to an earlier order, 20 or more people were barred from gathering at a place.

In view of crisis faced by daily wagers in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced free ration to over 18 lakh families who are dependent on Delhi government’s ration scheme. Each person will now get 7.5 kg ration instead of 5 kg that they usually get.

The AAP has also doubled pensions for widows, elderly and divyang persons for the month of April.

“Rs 4,000-5,000 will be paid as pension to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7,” Kejriwal said.

Corona restrictions causing terrible financial stress to poor. Following decisions taken to provide them relief- 1. Rs 4000- 5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by 7 Apr 2. Free rations, with 50% more quantity than normal entitlements, to 72 lakh beneficiaries — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 21, 2020



For the homeless, the government will arrange lunch and dinner in all night-shelters free of cost. “This will be open for all. Anybody can come and have the meals,” the chief minister added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further announced that GST charges on hotel bills for quarantine patients in Delhi will be waived.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had announced that all government press conferences will be conducted digitally from now on. “All Delhi government press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It’s very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has said that the total number of novel Coronavirus cases, on Saturday, rose to 285 in India.

Delhi has reported 26 cases of the virus.

In view of the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, the Delhi Metro will remain closed for the day.

No bus from Haryana including Gurugram will enter the national capital during ‘Janata Curfew’.

Autos and taxis will stay off roads as several unions have decided to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his initiative.

Several unions including the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association, have decided to join the curfew from 7 am to 10 pm on Sunday.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has barred all International flights for one week from 22 March onwards amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

All malls and restaurants in Delhi will remain closed till March 31.

The state government on Thursday issued an advisory asking persons above the age of 65 and children below the age of 10 to stay at home.