Location of four of trapped miners in tunnel collapse incident traced: Telangana minister

After more than a week, the rescuers have been able to determine the whereabouts of at least four persons out of the eight trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC)tunnel following a mishap.

This was confirmed by tourism and excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who said chances of their survival were remote. He hoped that they would be extricated by tomorrow evening.

Advertisement

Confirming that the ground penetrating radar was used to confirm the location of the bodies the minister said, “Four workers are likely to be extricated by tomorrow night while it may take another day to extricate the remaining four. The situation in the tunnel is critical which is why the government is taking so much time. There is 99 percent no hope for their survival for those trapped inside, though we cannot comment on the remaining 1 percent.”

Advertisement

He said the remaining workers might be trapped under the damaged tunnel boring machine. Workers, mostly from Singareni Collieries were working in three shifts to remove the slush and cut out the metal debris from the accident site. They are cutting through the 450 feet tall TBM machine to carve out an access route to the site.

The rat miners have also joined the rescue mission to extricate those trapped inside according to the specific locations shown on the radar. Rao attended a review meeting with his Cabinet colleague and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, chief secretary Shanthi Kumari and the rescue team.

The state government, which is keen to complete the tunnel to bring 30 tmc of water to Nalgonda district from Srisailam Dam by using the gradient, is mulling over digging another tunnel to ensure an alternative exit and entrance route to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Eight persons, including two engineers, have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the SLBC tunnel since 22 February. It took the rescuers more than a week to locate those who were trapped inside the tunnel due to waterlogging, the presence of slush, and metal debris from the TBM.