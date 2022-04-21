Linkage of National Career Service and e-Shram portals by Labour and Employment Ministry brings easier access to decent jobs for unorganized workers

The Labour and Employment Ministry has linked its National Career Service (NCS) portal with its e-Shram portal to enable unorganized workers registered with the e-Shram portal to have easier access to various job opportunities.

This has been done in pursuit of the Union Budget 2022-23 promise to inter-link the four portals — NCS, e-Shram, UDYAM (Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum) and ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping).

The Budget had promised to bring services related to credit facilitation, skilling and recruitment closer to formalising the economy and enhancing entrepreneurial opportunities for all.

The linkage between NCS and e-Shram will enable unorganized workers registered on e-Shram to seamlessly register on NCS and look for better job opportunities through NCS, the Labour and Employment Ministry said today.

So far, more than 26,000 e-Shram beneficiaries have registered on NCS and have started benefiting from the linkage. Attractive job roles have been offered to e-Shram registrants in the past few days which include both desk and field jobs as per the skills and needs of the jobseekers.

As reported by some of the e-Shram beneficiaries, a woman unorganised worker from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh got a job in a reputed chemical firm as District Manager through NCS.

Another female e-Shram beneficiary from Palakkad, Kerala received a job offer as a Process Executive in a reputed software firm at Ernakulam.

The e-Shram registrants are getting varied job offers like Quality Control, Accountant, Agriculture officer, etc through NCS. The unorganised workers of e-Shram are now having decent career options near their locations with help from the NCS portal.

The NCS portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment has more than 1.5 lakh active vacancies across all regions in the country, spanning different sectors like IT & Communication, Wholesale & Retail, Civil & Construction works and Government Jobs.

The portal has a special window on jobs for Differently Abled, Women, Work from Home, Government Jobs, etc. The NCS portal also offers soft skills and digital skills training modules free of cost to its registered jobseekers.