Lindy Cameron appointed new British envoy to India

Ms Lindy Cameron has been appointed British High Commissioner to India. She succeeds incumbent Alex Ellis.

“Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment,” a press release from the United Kingdom High Commission said on Thursday.

Cameron has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre since 2020. She will take up her appointment during April 2024, the release added.

”Congratulations to @Lindy_Cameron for being announced as next High Commissioner to India. Looking forward to welcoming you to Delhi soon and working with you!” UK’s Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott wrote on ‘X’ soon after the appointment was announced.