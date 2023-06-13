Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi emerged as the top scorers in this year’s NEET-UG medical entrance exam, achieving an impressive 99.99 percentile, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA announced these results on Tuesday. Out of the total 20.38 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 11.45 lakh have successfully qualified.

In terms of states, Uttar Pradesh boasts the highest number of qualifying candidates, with 1.39 lakh students making the cut. Maharashtra follows closely behind with 1.31 lakh candidates, while Rajasthan secures the third position with over 1 lakh successful candidates.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, along with Rajasthan, are among the top ten most populous states in India, as per recent data.

On May 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) across 4,097 centers located in 499 cities across the country, including 14 cities outside India.

According to a senior NTA official, seven candidates were identified for using unfair practices during the examination and were dealt with in accordance with established norms.

The NEET (UG) was conducted in a total of 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Additionally, the examination took place in various international locations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai, and Kuwait City.

The NTA has assigned all India ranks to the candidates, and the admitting authorities will utilize these ranks to prepare merit lists for MBBS and BDS seats falling under their jurisdiction.

“When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per the state category list. State counseling authorities will subsequently create their merit lists. The same applies to domicile requirements, with the NTA having no involvement in the process,” clarified the official.