Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Education » NEET 2023 results declared: Two toppers score an incredible 99.99%”

NEET 2023 results declared: Two toppers score an incredible 99.99%”

In terms of states, Uttar Pradesh boasts the highest number of qualifying candidates, with 1.39 lakh students making the cut.

Sudhanshu Mishra | New Delhi | June 14, 2023 12:04 am

New Delhi, India - September 13, 2020: NEET-2020 examination for undergraduate medical colleges conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Students coming out after completing their papers at Govt Girls Sr Sec School, New Delhi. Not following Govt guidelines, No social distance arrangement by school administration to maintain it in this Pandemic Covid-19 era,

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi emerged as the top scorers in this year’s NEET-UG medical entrance exam, achieving an impressive 99.99 percentile, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA announced these results on Tuesday. Out of the total 20.38 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 11.45 lakh have successfully qualified.

In terms of states, Uttar Pradesh boasts the highest number of qualifying candidates, with 1.39 lakh students making the cut. Maharashtra follows closely behind with 1.31 lakh candidates, while Rajasthan secures the third position with over 1 lakh successful candidates.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, along with Rajasthan, are among the top ten most populous states in India, as per recent data.

On May 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) across 4,097 centers located in 499 cities across the country, including 14 cities outside India.

According to a senior NTA official, seven candidates were identified for using unfair practices during the examination and were dealt with in accordance with established norms.

The NEET (UG) was conducted in a total of 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Additionally, the examination took place in various international locations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai, and Kuwait City.

The NTA has assigned all India ranks to the candidates, and the admitting authorities will utilize these ranks to prepare merit lists for MBBS and BDS seats falling under their jurisdiction.

“When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per the state category list. State counseling authorities will subsequently create their merit lists. The same applies to domicile requirements, with the NTA having no involvement in the process,” clarified the official.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Dev Shah correctly spelled these words to win 95th National Spelling Bee -- pssamophile, tolsester & other words
Like girls, toppers boys too will too get e-scooty in MP
West Bengal Class 10 results: Rural kids outclass city brats

Advertisement