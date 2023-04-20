LIFE Mission case: ED files chargesheet in PMLA court in Kochi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar as the first accused and Swapna Suresh as the second accused in the Life Mission bribery case

After filing the chargesheet in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court in Kochi the other day, the ED incorporated Swapna Suresh’s name in it.

M Sivasankar was the ninth accused in the case when the ED started its investigation. Unitac MD Santosh Eapan is the seventh accused in the case. There are a total of 11 accused in the case.

After examining the chargesheet, the special court will send summons to the accused, including Swapna.

The ED had earlier stated that M Sivasankar is the kingpin in the case. The chargesheet claimed that he is the person who received the bribe and he has parked the amount in the bank account of another accused Swapna Suresh.