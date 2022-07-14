LG takes stock of traffic situation in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Thursday, reviewed traffic management in the city along with Commissioner of Police and other senior officers concerned.

While appreciating the efforts being put in by the Delhi Police in effectively managing the situation with the help of technology and automation, Saxena underlined the importance of seamless traffic flow with least manual intervention for enforcement and challans.

This, he stressed, will not only ensure less hassles to commuters and prevent corruption, but also mitigate the problem of traffic pile-up at sites where commuters are stopped indiscriminately for inspection and issuing challans.

Supporting the approach of more focus on traffic regulation rather than prosecution, the LG directed that the deployment of personnel at traffic points – already made transparent through the E-Chittha initiative – be also made available in public domain for commuters and citizens to know as to which particular traffic personnel is deployed at a particular point on a day.

It was suggested that the information in this regard, listing the names and contact numbers of the traffic personnel deployed, on the lines of what the MCD had done recently in relation to the deployment of sanitation staff, could be posted on the traffic portal of Delhi Police. The LG also underlined the importance of similarly posting such details of the beat staff on duty for easy access of the people of the city.

The LG asked for all traffic signals in the city to have timer displays and instructed that the number of electronic signage indicating speed limits, etc. be increased and installed across the city.

Saxena also stressed strict enforcement of lane discipline especially by Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) which should, in all circumstances, stick to the outermost left lane. Such an exercise was all the more relevant and important on the highways where trucks were allowed during the late nights and early mornings. In relation to this, the police was also asked to address the issue of crowding by auto and e-rickshaws at bus stops.

Taking stock of the Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) being rolled out by the Delhi Police, Saxena asked for the same to be completed in time with the G-20 Summit scheduled next year in the Capital.

With regard to the issues of road engineering proposals pending with various road owning agencies in the city including PWD, MCD and NDMC, etc., the LG assured of intervention to get the issues resolved at the earliest.