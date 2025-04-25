LG summons special session of J&K Assembly on 28 April

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a one-day special session of the assembly on April 28 to discuss the Pahalgam attack, officials said on Friday.

As per the order issued on Friday by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, the Legislative Assembly shall meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025 at 10:30 A.M.

Advertisement

“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025 at 10.30 A.M,” said the summon.

Advertisement

“Accordingly, in terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, all the Members are requested to kindly attend the Session of the Legislative Assembly on the appointed date, time and place,” said an order issued by the Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had requested the LG to convene a special session of the Assembly.