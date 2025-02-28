LG Sinha stresses revival cultural heritage of J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, reiterated his resolve to revive the cultural and artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and bring positive changes in the lives of the citizens, especially those associated with the world of art, craftsm and culture.

The LG attended the Srinagar Heritage Festival ‘Soan Meeraas’ at the Kashmir Haat in Srinagar.

The lieutenant governor extended his felicitations to all the participating artisans and artists, and appreciated the collaborated initiative by the District Administration Srinagar and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre J&K.

He said the Srinagar Heritage Festival commemorates the achievements and contribution of our great artisans, folk artists, writers and honours our unique and diverse cultural heritage which will inspire the future growth.

“Welfare of artisan community and folk-artists is one of my prime objectives. I also wish to see that every child is connected to the roots and every youth carrying the rich legacy of artisan community is empowered to contribute in J&K’s economic growth,” the lieutenant governor said.

He highlighted that in the last four and a half years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, well-planned policies and their time-bound implementation has ensured that our craftspeople, artisans and artists are provided with better resources and opportunity to prosper and flourish.

He also spoke on the emergence of Srinagar city as the cultural nerve centre of Jammu Kashmir.

He shared the dedicated measures taken by the government to transform the cities of the Union Territory into the confluence of ancient traditions and modern facilities.

He further emphasised the important role of youth, artists community and enlightened citizens in preserving the cultural heritage, and also spreading awareness on environmental protection.

“Preservation and promotion of heritage is crucial for sustainable development of the cities and to improve urban quality of life. I believe culture is a way of life and we must involve young generations, inheritors of our rich legacy, to protect cultural and natural heritage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the lieutenant governor released a book titled “Iconic Women of J&K”. He also felicitated the students and artists participating in Srinagar Heritage Festival.

Earlier, the lieutenant governor visited the traditional village, Art Gallery and witnessed exhibitions, live demonstrations of sports and various traditional cultural activities.

During the Srinagar Heritage Festival, a number of events were organised at Jhelum Riverfront, Dal Lake and Kashmir Haat providing a memorable experience for participants and visitors, besides building a strong sense of identity, fostering community cohesion.