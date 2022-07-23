LG Sinha reviews restoration, maintenance of J&K’s heritage

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed an action plan for effective implementation of ‘revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of ancient cultural heritage’ in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

“The conservation efforts must retain the aesthetic, historic and social values of our great civilizational and cultural legacy”, the Lt Governor said.

A scheme was initiated in order to identify the sacred places and heritage sites that required intervention and restoration or renovation work. The objective of the scheme is to ensure protection, longevity and revival of such places, from a cultural point of view.

The Lt Governor directed the Culture Department to adopt a value-based conservation technique with the help of the experts. The department is also instructed to ensure transparency and effective onsite monitoring of the projects.

The aim is to identify shrines and places that have historical, cultural, religious significance. The work should follow value-based methodologies and integrated approach to complete the conservation project efficiently. Take up the projects that reflect the representation of every community and every section of our cultural society, said the Lt Governor.

While reviewing the categorised details of the 35 projects (18 in Jammu & 17 in Kashmir) approved by the executive committee, the Lt Governor instructed the department to start working on the projects that have already been approved.

He also advised the department to put focus on developing digital library to promote the knowledge and awareness about the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

While stressing on welfare measures for the local artists, the Lt Governor asked the department to make dedicated efforts to support and promote the artistry of the Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor advised the department to rope in seasoned and experienced artists from across the union territory to train the young ones

While emphasising on the promotion of the culture of J&K among the people of other states and vice versa, the Lt Governor called for organising few cultural exchange programmes for the artists across India, in light of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ movement.

He asked the department to send proposals of some potential projects to the Government of India so that those projects can be included in the existing schemes and programmes of the central government.

He further instructed the department to take up the issue with the Union’s Culture department for speedy execution of the restoration project of Shergarhi in Kashmir and Mubarak Mandi in Jammu, which is the symbol of J&K’s great architectural heritage.

The department was also advised to spread information regarding the tourism spots in the UT through booklets at airports.

Zubair Ahmad, Administrative Secretary, Culture Department gave a detailed presentation on the initiative of revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage in the UT. He also informed about the Cultural festivals to be held at tourist destinations, along with the talent hunt programmes that are being planned at grassroot level.