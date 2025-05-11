Logo

# India

LG Sinha pays homage to BSF martyr

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday laid a wreath and paid homage to BSF braveheart Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | May 11, 2025 4:27 pm

Top brass of the Army, CRPF, J&K Police and civilian officers also paid homage to the braveheart. (photo:SNS)

Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz was martyred during unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area of Jammu on Saturday.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our BSF braveheart Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

