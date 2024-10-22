LG Sinha orders enhanced security at infra projects across J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday travelled to Gagangir, Ganderbal to interact with officers and workers of project Implementing agency and to review the security measures on the project site.

During his visit, the Lt Governor chaired a meeting of Officers of Police, Civil Administration, Project Implementing Agency and other security agencies and directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero terror incidents in order to push rapid social and economic development.

In the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor underlined the need for securing the vital infrastructure projects across J&K UT and putting in place a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism for coordination with project implementing agencies to prevent security breaches.

He said the safety and security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the need for stricter access control and regular patrolling around the project sites. He also directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively to wipe out terrorism in J&K UT.