LG Sinha flags off ‘Physics Bharat Yatra’ from J&K

Flagging off the ‘Physics Bharat Yatra’ from Udhampur on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the initiative being spearheaded by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and the National Anveshika Network of India (NANI) under the leadership of eminent physicist Padma Shri Dr HC Verma to foster experimental science learning and igniting curiosity, creativity, and scientific temper among students.

The lieutenant governor observed that the Physics Bharat Yatra, covering every district of India, will unify diverse regions under a shared mission to revive the joy of learning science. “When science is deeply woven into the fabric of society, it not only fosters innovation but can also significantly shape the direction of a nation by improving the quality of living for the entire society,” he said.

Advertisement

He highlighted that in the past one decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the thinking of India towards Aatmnirbharata has changed. “Our scientists know that India cannot depend on others to defend herself. We have developed our own indigenous capabilities and our successful attack is a symbol of resurgent India,” Sinha said.

Advertisement

He attributed the success of Operation Sindoor to India’s indigenous defence capabilities, innovations in defence sector, and technological advancements. “Operation Sindoor has shown India’s scientific might. It has demonstrated that our scientists, defence personnel, and jawans are second to none in the world. This victory is a tribute to their dedication. It is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to self-reliance.

“India’s military might is proof of our scientist’s determination to comprehensively strengthen the national security and also put our economy on the growth trajectory. Our scientists are unwavering and determined to make historic strides in new areas of science and technology,” the LG said.

He emphasised capacity building of science teachers and bringing the new scientific advancements to the classroom and lab and urged the teaching community and educational institutions to provide young researchers with a bigger canvas and bigger goals for experiments.

The lieutenant governor also called upon the Indian scientists and engineers making valuable contributions all over the world to consider returning home. He said the conditions are now favourable for pioneering inventions and they can significantly contribute to India’s scientific and economic leadership.

“The confluence of science, spirituality, and sanskar has powered India’s dominance globally. We are strategically investing in scientific and technological advancement to make India a leading global scientific power. Our scientists, innovators and researchers are determined to reclaim the ancient glory and build a developed India by 2047. It is our national resolve,” he further said.

Dr HC Verma, sharing the vision and objective behind Physics Bharat Yatra, said the initiative aims to promote experiential and hands-on learning, and encourage the people, especially the youth to make Science a part of their day-to-day life.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor Sinha inspected the Physics Exhibition showcasing the students-led models and experiments.