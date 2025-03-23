LG Sinha asks film makers to maintain balance in movies between entertainment and social concerns

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Tawi Filmotsva’, organised by J&K Cine Association, at Abhinav Theatre here. He extended his felicitations to the organisers, participating Film-makers, and everyone associated with the short film festival dedicated to promote local talents.

“Cinema is an effective medium of education and a powerful agent of social change. I want our local talent to maintain a balance between entertainment and social concern and use this powerful medium for the benefit of society and social transformation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He spoke on the progressive Film Policy and other key interventions made by the government to create a vibrant film ecosystem in J&K.

“Today I am proud that Jammu Kashmir has found its place in film-making. Our efforts of peace and development in the past five years have made Jammu Kashmir a more attractive destination for Hindi, regional and foreign film shooting,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He highlighted that technological advancement has helped the local budding film-makers, actors and professionals in different fields of Cinema to showcase our rich and varied cultural heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the film-makers and artists of Jammu Kashmir to raise awareness about social issues and promote positive change through their creative endeavours.

He said, “Creativity is not only a source of fulfilling your dream, but it is also a vehicle for social change. I have seen the deep impact of different creative genres on society but the impact of Cinema is unparalleled and they have helped in raising awareness on many social evils.

“I want our youth to nurture this creativity to eliminate social evils like drug addiction from society and use the creative talents for good deeds that will change the lives of others. I want our youth to help the government in reaching out to the disadvantaged and ensure their life of dignity”.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor released a brochure of ‘Tawi Filmotsva’. He also commended the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) for its constant efforts to promote artistic and cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir.