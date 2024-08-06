LG Sinha addresses officers undergoing training at Army War College

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the improved security situation in the Union Territory of J&K has propelled it towards an era of peace, stability, and prosperity, which is a testament to the resilience and determination of the people.

The LG was addressing officers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, who are undergoing the Higher Command Course at the Mhow-based Army War College, in Srinagar. The officers and faculty members are on a visit to the Northern Front.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor emphasised the ‘whole of government approach’ in J&K’s transformation and the role of an efficient, effective, and accountable administration, which has transformed the way the government works for the people.

“It is my firm belief that peace is a prerequisite for progress and prosperity. We have been successful in dismantling the terror ecosystem, and measures have been taken to sustain peace and stability. This will ensure that the benefits of growth reach all sections of society,” the Lt Governor said.

He observed that economic revitalisation, coupled with the fast-paced implementation of various initiatives and development projects, has boosted the economy, creating more job opportunities, and enhancing infrastructure.

“Social equality and equal access to opportunity are our commitment. The transformative change has been marked by all-encompassing initiatives for youth empowerment and skill development, aimed at creating avenues for gainful employment,” the Lt Governor said.

Major General Gaurav Gautam, faculty members of the Army War College, and senior officers of the security forces were present on the occasion.