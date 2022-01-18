LG reviews restoration of Mubarak Mandi Complex

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of restoration and renovation works of the Mubarak Mandi Complex (Palace Complex) here.

Lt Governor, who is Chairman of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, took a comprehensive review of different works under execution for transforming the Mubarak Mandi Complex as a major tourist attraction in Jammu.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the completion stages of restoration works of different buildings of the complex, financial progress achieved under different schemes and measures to improve connectivity and access to Mubarak Mandi Complex.

The Lt Governor also issued directions to expedite restoration and conservation works for early completion of the projects for restoring the Dogra heritage palaces as per the desire of the people.

While enquiring about the tourist footfall in the heritage complex, the Lt Governor observed that the renovated Mubarak Mandi complex will boost the tourism sector in Jammu.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department; Achal Sethi, Law Secretary, J&K, and Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.