LG orders reopening of tourist destinations shut after 22 April Pahalgam terror attack

In a step towards reviving tourism in Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered the phase-wise reopening of tourist destinations that were shut as a precautionary measure after the 22 April Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Tourist destinations in the Pahalgam area, including Betab Valley, Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, and Achabal Garden, will be reopened in the first phase starting 17 June.

The LG, in a post on X, said that other tourist destinations being reopened include Badamwari Park, Duck Park, Taqdeer Park in Srinagar, Sarthal, Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur. Reopening of these tourist destinations will be carried out in a phase-wise manner, he added.

The LG further wrote on X, “Met the delegation of MLAs, DDC Chairpersons & Vice Chairpersons, tour and travel operators, Ponywala association, and hoteliers’ associations at Pahalgam. I’ve assured the delegation that restrictions on other tourist spots will be lifted after a thorough security assessment.”

The LG also met the family members of martyr Syed Adil Hussain in Anantnag and handed over a job appointment letter to his wife, Gulnaz Akhter, on compassionate grounds.

Adil was the only local Kashmiri among the 26 civilians killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. He was shot dead while trying to save the tourists.

“The whole country is proud of the bravery of Adil, who sacrificed his life while protecting tourists at Pahalgam on 22 April,” the LG said.

“The government job to martyr Adil’s wife symbolises our deep gratitude, and I’ve assured his family members of concrete measures and continuous support so that they may live a life of dignity,” the LG added.

The LG also reviewed the progress of the Disaster Management Centre and Yatri Niwas at the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam. He inspected security and other arrangements for the Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage, which begins on 3 July.