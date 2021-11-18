LG orders magisterial enquiry into “civilian killings” in Hyderpora encounter

Following widespread criticism in Kashmir on the issue of “civilian killings” in the recent Hyderpora encounter, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered a time-bound magisterial enquiry into the incident.

Leaders of valley-based political parties were demanding a judicial enquiry into the allegations of a civilian having been used as a human shield by security forces during the encounter.

Sitting MP of Srinagar and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had on Wednesday talked to the LG and demanded a transparent enquiry and return of bodies of the two civilians to their kin who were squatting at the press enclave in support of their demand.

Announcing the enquiry, the Lt Governor tweeted; “A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner.JK admin reiterates the commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice”.

Reacting to the police removing the agitating persons from the press enclave, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted; “Instead of handing over mortal remains of the innocent civilians, police has arrested the family members for demanding the bodies of their loved ones. Unbelievably ruthless & insensitive. Least they can do is return the mortal remains immediately”.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted; “This is the naya Kashmir of 2021. This is how the J&K police fulfil @PMOIndia promise to remove “dil ki doori & Dilli se doori. It’s outrageous that the J&K administration did not allow the families to conduct a peaceful sit in protest”.