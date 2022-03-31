LG Manoj Sinha launches MyGov – Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir became the first Union Territory to be on the MyGov app. The app was launched seven years back to provide an interface between the government and the people to promote people’s participation in the government.

To take forward the idea of citizen engagement and to achieve the goal of ‘Good Governance in India’s first Union Territory. MyGov Jammu & Kashmir was launched yesterday by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir. MyGov Jammu and Kashmir is the 16th MyGov Instance.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J& K, Prerna Puri, Secretary IT, J& K, Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov and various other officials joined the event via virtual mode.

MyGov was launched by Prime Minister Modi on 26th July 2014, with the idea of bringing the Government closer to the common man by creating an interface for a healthy exchange of ideas and views towards the social and economic transformation of India.

Today, MyGov has more than 2.29 Crore registered users – MyGov Saathi’s – who actively engage with MyGov and share their ideas and suggestions on various policy issues, and also take part in Pledges, quizzes and contests. MyGov has been able to promote positive use of social media and identify change-makers and unsung heroes from across the country who are silently contributing to society.

The dissemination of timely and authentic information has also been the forte of MyGov. With its effective campaign of COVID19 communications, MyGov has emerged to be a trusted source of information for citizens during these difficult times.

Taking forward the idea of participative governance, MyGov initiated the implementation of MyGov State Instances. It has successfully implemented Instances for 15 states namely Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.