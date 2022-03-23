LG flags off ‘Spring Run for Drug- Free Srinagar’

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off ‘Spring Run for Drug-Free Srinagar’ this morning at Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor appreciated Srinagar district administration for an excellent initiative like “Mission Wapsi” campaign to wean away youth from drug abuse.

We reaffirm our strong commitment to eliminate the drug menace and achieve the goal of a drug-free society, the Lt Governor said.

“Mission Wapsi” is an endeavour of the district administration Srinagar to rehabilitate the victims of drug addiction by providing them dignified livelihood through proper handholding and guidance under Government self-employment schemes. The initiative also involves community participation on a large scale.

Around 1500 youth participated in the Spring Run and pledged to eradicate drug menace from the society. The event was a part of IEC activities of the District Administration to spread mass awareness against drug abuse.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, besides senior officers of Youth Services & Sports and District Administration Srinagar were present on the occasion.