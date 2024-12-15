LG felicitates community kitchen organisers for Amarnath pilgrims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday, felicitated the members of Langar Organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who participated in offering community kitchen and other services to pilgrims during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024. At a felicitation ceremony held at the resident commission’s office, the LG expressed his gratitude to all the stakeholders for their selfless service and for making valuable contributions to devotees’ well-being during the pilgrimage.

“All the individuals and organizations whom we recognize and honour today are real-life contributors to the traditions of selfless service,” he said. The lieutenant governor said the successful conduct of Yatra 2024 was a result of the collaborative efforts of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, various government departments and agencies, J&K Police, Security Forces, sewadars, voluntary organisations, and civil society groups. He also reiterated the commitment of the Shrine Board to providing quality facilities to the pilgrims to make their pilgrimage a memorable experience.

“Shri Amarnath Ji yatra is a symbol of our rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The aim of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all those associated with Langar Seva work is to make the holy pilgrimage divine and hassle-free. It is the responsibility of all of us to put all our energy into this noble cause,” the Lieutenant Governor said. The Lieutenant Governor further spoke on the infrastructural development including the widening of roads, and the upgradation of various facilities for the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra. He observed that additional cloakrooms were made functional at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave.

As many as 122 langars were provided free of cost food and prasad to the yatris during Yatra 2024 along both the Yatra routes. This included 47 Langars/NGOs along the Baltal axis, 14 in Sangam and Holy Cave area, 59 on the Pahalgam axis, and 2 in Srinagar Yatri Niwas. Social organizations were also engaged in operationalization of free-of-cost battery car service on the Baltal route and distribution of safety helmets to yatris in Yatra stretches vulnerable to shooting stones, he said.

He said the disaster preparedness, and decongestion of Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area was successfully undertaken prior to the commencement of Yatra 2024. For the safety and convenience of pilgrims and langar sewadars, it was ensured that langars were set up only in demarcated safer zones at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave and langar sewadars were allowed in the yatra area with valid RFID cards only, the Lieutenant Governor further added. The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that all langar organisations and voluntary organisations should strive to provide high-quality service to the pilgrims.