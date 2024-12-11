LG directs strict implementation of tobacco-free guidelines in educational institutions

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the strict implementation of guidelines for tobacco-free educational institutions under the Directorate of Education and the Higher Education Department.

Notably, following his war against drug abuse, launched on December 1, the LG has taken on the task of promoting a tobacco-free, healthier, and safer learning environment in Delhi, especially for students and youth.

Saxena’s directive follows the 9th review meeting of the State-Level Committee for the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD).

He asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to issue necessary orders to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines and appoint nodal officers in each institution to ensure the same. The names and contact numbers of these nodal officers will be prominently displayed in every institution.

The LG emphasised the critical role of these nodal officers in overseeing compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, and addressing drug abuse concerns.

Saxena stressed the importance of creating awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use, organising tobacco cessation programmes, and providing counselling and support services to students and staff.

He also took note of concerns raised by the Special Commissioner of Police (ANTF) regarding drug abuse in schools and colleges, as well as the lack of adequate counselling and guidance facilities for students and parents.

The LG said that his aim is to create a healthier and safer learning environment, promoting the well-being of students and discouraging harmful habits by implementing these comprehensive measures.