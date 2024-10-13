LG didn’t meet AAP’s women seeking justice over lady doctor harassment issue: Birla

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on Sunday hit out at theLieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that he is completely ‘anti-women,’ as the delegation of the AAP’s elected female representatives, who had gone to meet him, were made to wait outside the Raj Niwas for hours, unattended.

She stated that it was a matter of shame that the elected women representatives of Delhi had come to meet the LG, after informing him in advance.

In a powerful show of defiance, a women’s delegation from the AAP, led by Birla, had gone to LG’s residence on Sunday, demanding justice for a female doctor allegedly sexually abused by a Delhi hospital Medical Superintendent.

Advertisement

She said that the group comprising MLA Dhanwati Chandela, Preeti Tomar, Vandana Kumari, Bhavana Gaur, and some women councilors stood outside LG house for hours but to no avail. They condemned the ongoing abuse in the matter of the alleged harassment of the lady doctor, stating rather than filing charges against the accused, she was transfered.

Birla said, “We understand that the LG might have been busy, but he has a large staff—anyone could have met us. We stood outside his residence for several hours, but no one spoke to us. No one even asked about the issue that brought us here, ” she added. She claimed that for the past one year, a female doctor has been subjected to alleged misconduct at a government hospital in Delhi .

Birla further said that when the victim tried to contact officials and speak with the Health Secretary, her plea was ignored and her complaint was never addressed.