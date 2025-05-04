LG, CM see off first batch of Hajj pilgrims at Srinagar airport

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saw off the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday.

Around 3,622 pilgrims from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year. The Srinagar International Airport is scheduled to operate 11 flights between 4 and 15 May, facilitating approximately 3,132 Hajj pilgrims from J&K and 242 from the UT of Ladakh.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the pilgrims and extended his greetings and best wishes for a safe pilgrimage and a fulfilling spiritual experience. He prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K and the well-being of one and all.

“I extend my heartiest greetings and felicitations to pilgrims undertaking the sacred Hajj journey. The divine pilgrimage is a call from the Almighty and a cherished and lifelong dream. The central government is committed to ensuring the best possible arrangements for the well-being of pilgrims and their sacred pilgrimage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Consulate General of India, Ministry of External Affairs, will receive the Hajj pilgrims in Jeddah.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also accorded a warm send-off to the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir.

While interacting with the pilgrims, the Chief Minister expressed hope for their well-being and a spiritually fulfilling Hajj-e-Baitullah. He urged them to pray for lasting peace, prosperity, and progress in Jammu and Kashmir, and for the protection of its people from suffering and adversity.

Elaborate facilities have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims, including smooth transportation, boarding & lodging, luggage verification, security screening, refreshment, food, prayer arrangements, distribution of travel documents, and prompt issuance of boarding passes.