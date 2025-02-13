LG calls effective for steps to wipe out terrorism from Jammu

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday, stressed strengthening border security against asymmetric threats due to the porous border with riverine and difficult mountain ranges.

The LG, who was chairing a high-level security review meeting for the Jammu Division, directed all security agencies to work together to provide necessary back-up support.

He directed the officials for effective steps to wipe out terrorism in the Jammu region and complete dismantling of the infrastructure and local support of terrorism. “We need to take strongest possible action against those providing logistical and financial support to terrorism. Make sure that acts of individuals or groups trying to create fear in the society are termed as terrorist action and they should be punished as per the law”, he said.

The LG said, “Every perpetrator and supporter of terrorism must pay the price. We need to equip ourselves with credible intelligence and act more effectively to neutralise the terrorists and ensure the security of citizens. We must be prepared for conventional as well as non-conventional threats”.

The meeting was attended by DGP J&K, Nalin Prabhat; ADGP Armed, Anand Jain; ADGP Hqrs, MK Sinha; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; IGP Crime, Dr Sunil Gupta; IGP Security, Sujit Kumar; IGP Railways, Vivek Gupta; IG Traffic, M. Suleman Choudhary; Range DIGs, SSPs, and other senior officers of various wings of J&K Police.

The DGP J&K and IGP Jammu briefed on the future action plan and the proposed measures to tackle the security challenges to ensure a safe and secure environment for the common citizen.

The IGP Railways gave a detailed presentation on the security architecture of railways, and the roadmap put in place to strengthen the security of stations and the tracks.

The lieutenant governor said, “Our focus should be on complete wipe-out of terrorism from the Jammu Division.”

“We should not even have remnants of terrorism in the Jammu region. Take effective steps to wipe-out terrorism and ensure complete dismantling of the infrastructure and local support of terrorism,” he added.

The lieutenant governor also discussed a roadmap for technology-driven policing, area domination plan, inter-agency coordination, action against narco-terrorism, capacity building of police force and innovative strategies to improve cyber patrolling and monitoring capabilities.

He stressed credible intelligence gathering, sharing of real-time operational intelligence and anti-terror operations based on precise inputs.

The Lt. governor also called for strengthening the legal framework to deal with terror propagandists and strengthening of police establishments at local level for modern and efficient policing.