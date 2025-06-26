‘Let the people know the real Jammu & Kashmir—through your eyes,’ CM Omar Abdullah tells NCC cadets

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called upon National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from across the country to serve as ambassadors of peace, unity, and harmony by sharing their positive experiences of Jammu and Kashmir with people in their home states.

Addressing the NCC Special Integration Camp–2025 during a vibrant cultural event at Badami Bagh Cantonment, the Chief Minister said that the presence of young cadets from different parts of the country served as a “morale booster” for the people of the Valley.

Advertisement

The 12-day camp aims to promote national integration and cultural exchange among youth.

Advertisement

“I urge you to go back and be our ambassadors,” said the Chief Minister, who was the chief guest on the occasion. “Tell your families, friends, and communities about the Jammu and Kashmir you saw—the warmth of its people, the beauty of its culture, and the reality beyond headlines.”

While acknowledging the recent tragic terror attack in Baisaran that claimed 26 innocent lives, Omar Abdullah said, “This year has brought us pain we had hoped never to experience again. But even in our darkest hours, there is hope. There is light at the end of every tunnel.”

Emphasising the importance of continued engagement with Kashmir, the Chief Minister urged NCC authorities to organise future camps that include travel by train. “Let the cadets witness the incredible engineering marvels that connect the Valley to the rest of the country. It will be a journey of inspiration,” he said.

Lauding the cadets for their impressive cultural performances, he remarked, “In less than an hour, you transported us from the snowy heights of Kashmir to the sunlit shores of Kerala. Your discipline, effort, and talent are truly commendable.”

Reflecting on his own school days, Omar Abdullah spoke about the enduring value of bonds formed during such camps. “When you live, travel, perform, and share experiences together, you build relationships that last a lifetime. Cherish them—they are priceless.”

The Chief Minister underscored the strength of India’s unity in diversity, recalling the opening words of the Constitution—“We, the People of India.” He said, “We are united not despite our differences, but because of them. Our real strength lies in our togetherness.”

“These integration camps are not just about training or cultural showcases. They symbolise the living spirit of India—an unbreakable emotional and physical bond among its people. As long as we nurture this spirit, no adversary can weaken us,” he said.

He concluded by thanking the cadets for their enthusiastic participation and for forging connections that transcend geography. “You have helped connect India physically. Now, I trust you will continue to connect it emotionally.”

The event was attended by Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Satish Sharma, Adviser to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Major General Anupinder Bevli (Additional Director General, NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh), Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Kashmir, senior Army officials, NCC cadets from across various states and Union Territories, and other dignitaries.