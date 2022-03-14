LeT terrorist involved in soldier’s abduction, killing arrested

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist involved in the recent abduction and killing of an Army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The soldier had gone missing and his body was found three days later in an orchard in Budgam district of Kashmir.

“Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be terror act of abduction & murder. 01 terrorist associate of LeT terror outfit involved in the crime arrested. Other 03 LeT terrorists involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law”, tweeted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Kulgam Police has busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) involved in last week’s killing of an elected Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested 3 terrorist associates actively involved in the incident. Incriminating materials including

2 Pistols have been recovered on their disclosure, police said.

Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. During investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli, said IGP Kashmir.