Lesser snowfall and Greater rainfall in the Himalayas in last few years

Studies from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), show that over four glaciers basins (Chandra, Bhaga, Miyar and Parvati) in the western Himalayas show an overall decreasing trend of precipitation during 1979-2018. This information was shared by the union minister Dr Jietendra Singh with the Upper house in response to a question.

However, this trend is not monotonic, with a higher (23.9%) reduction in precipitation during the accumulation (winter) season than ablation (summer) season (15.4%). Further, studies indicated that while the snowfall is decreasing, the liquid precipitation (rainfall) has been increasing over these glacierised basins, particularly during the accumulation months.

The Minister said that increased rainfall in place of snowfall during spring would lead to early exposure of glaciers, enhanced glacier melt rate as well as could accelerate the frequency and magnitude of avalanches and flash floods. He said, “avalanches, landslides are natural phenomena that cannot be prevented. However, early warning and forecasts for rainfall and snowfall are being issued by various institutions under MoES and Ministry of Defence.”

Dr Jitendra Singh is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science & Technology. He also holds the additional charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences as state minister (independent Charge)