Leh DM bans processions ahead of climate activist Wangchuk’s border march on 7 April

In the wake of Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s march towards the border with China on 7 April, the Leh administration on Friday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc, prohibiting any marches, processions, or rallies without the prior approval of the district magistrate.

In his order, Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve mentioned that the Senior Superintendent of Police has reported that there are reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district; and it is desirable that any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human life should be immediately prevented.

The DM also ordered that no one shall use vehicles with mounted loudspeakers or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority; no public gathering shall be allowed without prior approval of the competent authority; no one shall make any statement that has the potential to disturb the communal harmony, public tranquillity, or lead to law and order problems in the district; all persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are conducted according to the law.

Wangchuk, who is back on a 3-day fast for the interim period till Sunday, alleged that the administration was overreacting to the situation and summoning youth and protest activists to police stations. Hitting out at the authorities, he wrote on X; “Peaceful Ladakh is very confused! After 31 days of extremely peaceful prayers & fasts… Suddenly peace initiatives of the administration sound more dangerous than anything! Peace at any cost!!?

After his 21-day hunger strike, Wangchuk announced to intensify the protest for constitutional guarantees to Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. He has announced that at least 10,000 people will participate in the “Pashmina March” towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh. Wangchuk is critical of the BJP government for not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Ladakh.

His march was to highlight the ground realities, including alleged encroachments by Chinese troops on the grazing lands of the Pashmina goats as a result of which herders of the Changthang area were unable to migrate to the traditional pastures during the winters. The Apex Body, Leh, the Kargil Democratic Alliance, and various other organisations are supporting the protest.

The Wangchuk-led protests have received support from various segments of the Ladakhi society. A large number of people joined his hunger strike, and subsequently, women, youngsters, religious leaders, and elders took part in the chain hunger strike.

Wangchuk said that the Gandhi-type foot march towards the LAC was aimed to show the people what was really happening in Ladakh. Nomads are losing their lands to factories as the UT administration does not provide protection of land. “The nomads in Changthang, which is known for producing Pashmina wool, are being forced to sell their goats because over 20,000 acres of land has been acquired for setting up solar power plants. We don’t want solar energy if it harms our people’s lives and makes them leave their homes”, he said.

Wangchuk has already warned that the people will go to jail if the march is stopped by the authorities.