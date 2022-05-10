Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away aged 84

Legendary musician and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away today in Mumbai. He was 84. Sharma was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was undergoing dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Born in Jammu, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma began learning santoor at the age of thirteen. His first public performance was in Mumbai in 1955. It is, in fact, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who has been credited with popularising the santoor.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma received the prestigious Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.