‘Legalise dog meat’ placard in Bengaluru sparks debate on X

A man from Bengaluru circulated a strange petition through the streets of the city, which has given people pause. On social media, an image of him waving a sign has gotten a variety of responses.

A person by the name of Rugved posted the image on X (formerly known as Twitter). It displays a man holding a sign that reads, “Legalize dog meat,” while standing in Bengaluru’s streets. Please sign my petition.

In response to this placard, one person said, “I don’t eat meat, but how does it affect people more than other animals? Please provide an explanation”.

Many were in awe of the odd appeal; one even said, “This is ludicrous. Please tell me this is a joke now”.

Several people saw the tweet on August 20. Since then, it has had over 4.5 lakh views, and the figures are constantly rising. Many people expressed their disbelief at the man’s petition in the comments section.

This is how commenters reacted to the post:

A user of X claimed to have spoken with the individual and learned the motivation for this strange petition. “The dude is actually vegan,” the user remarked. He said, “If you can eat chicken, why can’t you eat dogs,” when I asked him what he was talking about. When we had been fighting for almost 30 minutes, I asked, “Why hold this sign if you are vegan?” He then only said, “Would you stop if it said to be vegan?It’s actually very smart.”

“He’s still there with the sign,” posted another. A third added, “This is ridiculous.”

One of the users commented”PETA wale isko itna marenge jitna uske baap ne bahpan mein nahi mara hoga”. Another one wrote that he had seen him in the church and felt like punching him on the face. Yet another one wrote “Taking ‘you’re so cute, I could eat you up’ to another level” .