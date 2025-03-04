Left to relax age limit for Pinarayi Vijayan in Polit Bureau and Central Committee

The CPI(M) has reportedly decided to grant an exemption to Kerala Chief Minister and senior party leader Pinarayi Vijayan from the party’s age limit ceiling. Highly placed sources said Vijayan would be retained in the Polit Bureau and the Central Committee of the party by relaxing the age limit norms.

Sources also indicate that senior leader E.P. Jayarajan from Kannur will also retain his position in the Central Committee. There are indications that the issue of amending the policy of not giving seats again to those who have contested two terms will be discussed just before the elections.

Advertisement

The CPI-M has earlier adopted an age bar of 75 years for being a member of the Polit Bureau and the Central Committee. The 75-year age limit was decided at the Party Congress held in Kannur in 2022.

Advertisement

Currently, Kerala is the only state where the CPI-M holds power, making its governance crucial for the party at the national level. In the current political situation, regaining power in West Bengal remains a distant possibility for the CPI-M. In this circumstance, Kerala’s leaders are expected to play a more prominent role in shaping the party’s national strategies.

Pinarayi Vijayan will also be included in the state committee of the party in Kerala . This makes it clear that Pinarayi Vijayan himself will lead the 2026 Assembly election campaign.

When the age limit for holding party posts in the CPI-M is strictly enforced, many leaders will be removed from the senior ranks. In the 17-member Polit Bureau(PB) eight leaders , including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have crossed the age limit of 75 years. It is almost certain that Pinarayi Vijayan will be given a relaxation in the age limit norm.

The senior had already passed the age limit during the last party Congress. He was retained in the PB as the Chief Minister of the only state ruled by the party. It is likely that he will be retained this time too.

Present PB members, Prakash Karat, Vrinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, Suryakant Mishra, Subhashini Ali, and G. Ramakrishnan are likely to be removed from the party body as they crossed the age limit.