Leaves of MP Police personnel cancelled

Leaves of government employees in Madhya Pradesh have been suspended and all police personnel on leave have been asked to immediately report back to duty on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana issued directives to all Range IGs to ensure peace and security throughout the state.

The leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled. Those already on leave have been directed to immediately report back to their respective duties.

Security at the Gwalior airport, home of the Indian Air Force Maharajpura Air Base, has also been beefed up.