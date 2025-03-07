Leading women personalities on what it takes to be a woman!

On International Women’s Day, The Statesman talked to esteemed women personalities from various fields on what it takes to be a woman in our country and what empowers them.

PADMASHREE RANJANA GAUHAR

“Women are the powerhouse of energy and productivity. We must realize that without female energy, the world cannot exist. Hence, we should be proud of ourselves being women everyday and not just on the International Women’s Day,” says the Odissi dancer.

NAZM KAUR

“On this International Women’s Day, I believe it is important for us to start openly discussing both our strengths and weaknesses, which include our creative choices. It is perfectly okay to change roles and evolve, even as artists, and we must support each other in that journey without any preconceived limitations based on gender. Let us embrace creativity, and mutual respect in everything we do.

“I believe that the first doubts we face are the ones we create within ourselves—questioning our abilities, our bodies, and our worth. Once we become confident in who we are, we can easily convince others and our aura will reflect that belief. Over the years, I’ve learned that it’s essential to stay connected to the core reason why we started our journey—whether as an artist or in any other field,” says the Bhangra Queen-fame dancer.

ANITA RATNAM

“Women will always have to be vigilant of a society that seems to accept their choices and identities, but secretly may be wary of their confidence and independence. Throughout cultures, the idea of a ‘good woman’ is one who sacrifices her own desires and ambitions for the larger good of spouse, family and society’s badge of honour.

Today a woman navigates a tight rope balancing walk, but there are more helpful hands ready to catch her, if she stumbles, slips or falls. It is a wonderful moment to be and celebrate who we are- more than half the human race!,” says the contemporary dancer-choreographer.

VANI BHALLA PAHWA

“Celebrate women—not as a campaign, but as a commitment. While every cheer is welcome, the real impact lies in ensuring this is not just a once-a-year conversation. International Women’s Day should serve as a reminder of the work that must continue every day—ensuring equity in opportunity, participation, and success.

“Women do not need special concessions to succeed; they need fewer roadblocks in their way. The challenge has never been their capability—it has been the world’s willingness to fully embrace their leadership. Progress is not about making space for women as an act of generosity; it is about recognizing that they have always belonged there. The true celebration of women lies in normalizing their success, not just applauding it once a year,” says the cancer coach and medical fitness expert.

SANDHYA RAMAN

“We are stronger but are we women safer? We are bolder but are we women heard?

We are mobile but can we women travel at peace? We nurture society but are we women nurtured? We nurse you back to health but are we women nursed back to get their confidence? The dichotomy continues, but surely we are the ones who can make the change so we women need to stand for each other and celebrate sisterhood,” says the costume designer.

REKHA MODY

“The biggest beneficiary of woman empowerment is the man as he is saved from becoming a superman,” says the social worker.

PADMASHREE GEETA CHANDRAN

“If men and women worked out basic tenets of trust, respect and friendship across all gender-relationships, a huge burden of gender tension would definitely be reduced. No finger-pointing please. We are all in this together!

“Without doubt the needle for women has moved north. We have several successes and the macro political-social-economic environment has stretched to accommodate women’s dreams and desires. But that journey is far from fully complete, and every day new challenges emerge that have to be met both individually and collectively.

Lack of safe public spaces, unclean toilets, bullying now especially on social media, lack of financial independence, lack of property registered in their names, lack of the ability to make their own wills, so many challenges yet remain,” says the celebrated dancer.