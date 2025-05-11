LDF will get third term: TP Ramkrishnan

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener TP Ramakrishnan on Sunday that the change in the Congress leadership will not affect Kerala politics in any way and that the LDF will come to power for the third time.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode on Sunday, Ramakrishnan said that although the change in party leadership will not affect Kerala politics in any way, the Congress’s worn-out face has been revealed through the KPCC reorganisation.

Advertisement

Responding to questions from the media regarding a remark by outgoing Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, who stated that he would go to any extent to bring down Pinarayi Vijayan from power, Ramakrishnan said, “No matter how provocative Sudhakaran is, the LDF will come to power again under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan.”

Advertisement

He alleged that the Congress-led UDF is trying to come to power with the support of communal forces like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, which speak of religious nationalism. The Muslim League leadership is trying to bring them to the UDF fold. The UDF is trying to win by creating communal polarisation,” Ramakrishnan said.

Stating that the Congress is distancing itself from the people, the LDF convener said that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front cannot be defeated by a change of leadership in the KPCC.