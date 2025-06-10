LDF, UDF campaigning by playing communal card in Nilambur: BJP’s Surendran

BJP leader K Surendran on Tuesday claimed the ruling CPI–M–led LDF and Congress-led Opposition UDF are campaigning in Kerala’s Nilambur by playing the communal card.

Speaking to media persons in Nilambur, Surendran said both the LDF and UDF are trying to win the Nilambur bypoll with the support of communal and religious terrorist forces.The UDF has accepted the support of the Welfare Party, the political arm of the . Jamaat-e-Islami .

Pointing out the PDP’s support to LDF candidate M Swaraj , Surendran said the Left is in alliance with the Kerala edition of the largest terrorist organization, the Islamic State.

Alleging that both the Fronts are nursing and pampering rioters and terrorists, Surendran warned this stance will have far-reaching consequences in Kerala.

Stating that the organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami and PDP have the same ideology , Surendran asked as to how CPI-M can oppose Communalism after accepting PDP’s support for the LDF candidate in Nilambur. He also asked how CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan is branding terrorist organizations.

Surendran also urged the UDF and LDF leadership to back down from this dangerous move.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan on Tuesday said in Malappuram that the Jamaat-e-Islami’s political arm, Welfare Party’s unconditional support for the UDF highlighted the Opposition’s desperation to seek the help of fundamentalist outfits on either side of the religious spectrum to bolster its faltering and infighting-riven campaign. He said the UDF has lost the moral right to speak against communalism.

“The UDF has become an alliance of communal forces and so it has no right to utter any word against communalism now,” MV Govindan said Responding to MV Govindan’s criticism against UDF for it accepted the support of the Welfare party, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said when Jamaat-e-Islami supports CPI-M, it’s considered a secular party, but when it supports UDF, it suddenly becomes a communal party.

Satheesan pointed out that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Jamaat-e-Islami had held open discussions in the past. Those who once labelled Madani a communalist now have no problem in accepting PDP’s support “The CPI-M practices double standards, constantly shifting its position like a chameleon,” he added.