Lay down arms, join the mainstream, Shah appeals to Naxalites

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the Naxalites to lay down arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream under the surrender policy of the Prime Minister Modi led government.

Shah, in a post on X on Friday, said Cobra Commandos and the Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 22 notorious Naxalites with modern weapons and explosive materials in various operations in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

He said 11 Naxalites surrendered in the Badesetti Panchayat of Sukma after which the panchayat has become completely Naxal-free.

The home minister said he appealed to the hiding Naxalites to lay down arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream under the surrender policy of the Modi government. “We are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before 31 March 2026,” HM added.

Shah said 22 other Naxalites also laid down their arms in Sukma, taking the total number of surrendered Naxalites to 33.

He congratulated the security force personnel and the Chhattisgarh Police for this success towards the Naxal-Mukt Bharat campaign.