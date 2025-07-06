Lawyers, Gandhiyans join fortnight-old dharna to save ‘Dol Ka Badh’ in Jaipur

Two groups of lawyers, and Gandhian preachers, on Sunday, joined the dharna being held here for the last two weeks to save “Dol Ka Badh”, a 100-acre urban forest grove in the Pink City.

The protesters, affiliated with various social groups and NGOs, including the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), have also been holding a relay hunger strike for the past 10 days. Three activists took turns on Sunday to sit on a day-long fast to continue the relay hunger strike.

Advertisement

In an effort to create awareness among locals about the stir – for a social and national cause – the activists took out a procession (Prabhat -Fairy) in the morning in the nearby Sanganer town. Locals joined in the march in large numbers and also turned up for dharna in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the organisers of the agitation approach a number of MLAs and other leaders to seek their support and participation in the agitation. They contacted sitting Lok Sabha MP from Sikar Amara Ram (CPM) and the BJP MLA from Nasirabad Ramswaroop Lamba.

The CPM MP assured of his party’s support and his participation in the stir.

The agitation has been held for saving the forest grove, preventing cutting of around 2500 healthy trees and stopping construction work related activities that are going on for building a PM Unity Mall, Fintech Park and hotels in the 100 acre grove.