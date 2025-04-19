Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens former MP Sukhbir Jaunpuriya’s son, demands Rs 5 cr ransom

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly issued a threat to the life of former Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuriya’s son, Ashok.

According to reports, Goldy Brar, a key member of the gang, conveyed the threat over the phone, targeting the two-time former MP and real estate baron Jaunpuriya.

The caller reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore for ensuring the safety of Jaunpuriya’s son, Ashok. Jaunpuriya had represented Tonk-Sawai Madhopur parliamentary constituency for two consecutive terms (2014–2024).

Sources said that no formal FIR has yet been lodged with the police.

The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has been in the news recently after the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) successfully sought the deportation of their key operative, Aditya Jain alias Tony, from Dubai and brought him back to India on April 4.

Tony is currently behind bars, and probe agencies are investigating various cases linked to the gang with his cooperation.