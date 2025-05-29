Lawrence Bishnoi gang member killed during cross-firing with UP STF in Hapur

A sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang died during cross-firing with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force(STF) late Wednesday night.

STF Chief Amitabh Yash said here on Thursday that on Wednesday night, Noida STF and Delhi Police surrounded the shooter, but the accused Naveen Kumar started firing at the policemen. In counter-firing, the Naveen was shot.

The police took the injured Naveen to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The encounter took place in the Kotwali police station area.

Naveen was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The STF has recovered a motorcycle and an automatic pistol from the criminal.

According to police sources, the Delhi Special Cell had shared with the UP police about Naveen’s presence in Hapur. The Special Cell informed UP STF, and a team was sent to Hapur to search for him.

According to UP police, Naveen of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with the notorious historysheeter Hashim Baba, committed crimes in Delhi and UP. He was part of the gang’s shooting team, and the group targeted many high-profile people.

Naveen was a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. More than 20 serious cases, like murder, kidnapping, dacoity, and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act(MCOCA), were registered against the deceased criminal in Delhi and UP. He has also been convicted in two cases in Delhi.

The police and senior officials reached the spot as soon as they received information about the encounter late at night and inspected it. Security in the area was increased after the encounter.