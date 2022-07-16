The Law Ministry Unveiled a Web based Application to track Court cases

The Ministry of Law and Justice has unveiled a web-based application called LIMBS (Legal Information Management & Briefing System). This is an easy-to-use and efficient application will be used for tracking court cases involving the Government of India.
Following are the key features of LIMBS
- Dashboard based platform with advanced data analytics
- Facility of CNR (Case Number Record) number. Now, users can search cases using their CNR numbers.
- Direct integration with websites of various courts through APIs
- Conduct and Supervision of Litigation by DOLA (Department of Land Administration), CAS (Column Address Select or Strobe)/Litigation Sections of High Courts on behalf of Union of India in the Hon’ble Supreme Court, High Courts and Subordinate Courts
- Separate domain to enter and monitor Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of Commercial Disputes
- Supervision of cases, uploading of fee bills of Law Officers, Panel Counsels and advocated is also facilitated
