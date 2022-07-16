Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / The Law Ministry Unveiled a Web based Application to track Court cases

The Law Ministry Unveiled a Web based Application to track Court cases

This is an easy-to-use and efficient application will be used for tracking court cases involving the Government of India.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 16, 2022 2:19 pm

Law ministry, India

Image source Twitter (@MLJ_GoI)

The Ministry of Law and Justice has unveiled a web-based application called LIMBS (Legal Information Management & Briefing System). This is an easy-to-use and efficient application will be used for tracking court cases involving the Government of India.

Following are the key features of LIMBS

  • Dashboard based platform with advanced data analytics
  • Facility of CNR (Case Number Record) number. Now, users can search cases using their CNR numbers.
  • Direct integration with websites of various courts through APIs
  • Conduct and Supervision of Litigation by DOLA (Department of Land Administration), CAS (Column Address Select or Strobe)/Litigation Sections of High Courts on behalf of Union of India in the Hon’ble Supreme Court, High Courts and Subordinate Courts
  • Separate domain to enter and monitor Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of Commercial Disputes
  • Supervision of cases, uploading of fee bills of Law Officers, Panel Counsels and advocated is also facilitated


“It is a cutting- edge and convenient online tool that comes with myriad time and effort saving features and is accessible to all stakeholders round-the-clock”- tweeted, The Ministry of Law and Justice.

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Vidyut Jammwal to host action reality series 'India's Ultimate Warrior'
Heed Maneka's call
Law ministry scheme to fast track rape trial; wants MHA to implement it