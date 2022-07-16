The Law Ministry Unveiled a Web based Application to track Court cases

The Ministry of Law and Justice has unveiled a web-based application called LIMBS (Legal Information Management & Briefing System). This is an easy-to-use and efficient application will be used for tracking court cases involving the Government of India.

Following are the key features of LIMBS

Dashboard based platform with advanced data analytics

Facility of CNR (Case Number Record) number. Now, users can search cases using their CNR numbers.

Direct integration with websites of various courts through APIs

Conduct and Supervision of Litigation by DOLA (Department of Land Administration), CAS (Column Address Select or Strobe)/Litigation Sections of High Courts on behalf of Union of India in the Hon’ble Supreme Court, High Courts and Subordinate Courts

Separate domain to enter and monitor Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of Commercial Disputes

Supervision of cases, uploading of fee bills of Law Officers, Panel Counsels and advocated is also facilitated

LIMBS is a web-based application for tracking court cases involving the #Government of #India. It is a cutting-edge and convenient online tool that comes with myriad time and effort saving features and is accessible to all stakeholders round-the-clock. pic.twitter.com/59ZcsioG4X — Ministry of Law and Justice (@MLJ_GoI) July 16, 2022



“It is a cutting- edge and convenient online tool that comes with myriad time and effort saving features and is accessible to all stakeholders round-the-clock”- tweeted, The Ministry of Law and Justice.